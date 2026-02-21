Checkers Come up Empty in Syracuse

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Cooper Black made 35 saves, but the Charlotte Checkers (28-17-3-0) fell 4-0 to the Syracuse Crunch (30-16-3-1) on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Gabriel Szturc (9:44) and Lucas Mercuri (14:22) scored for Syracuse in the first period, giving the Crunch a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Ethan Gauthier continued Syracuse's success in the second period, notching a power-play goal 26 seconds into the middle stanza. Mercuri added another tally for the Crunch at 17:29.

Charlotte went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Checkers will eye revenge on Saturday night with a 5 p.m. puck drop against the Crunch. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

Liam McLinskey turned 25 years old today ... Eamon Powell grew up 30 minutes from Syracuse in Marcellus, NY, ... Jack Devine led the Checkers with four shots on goal ... Black made 15 saves in the third period, keeping the Crunch off the board in the final stanza ... Ludvig Jansson, Trevor Carrick, Mitch Vande Sompel, Kai Schwindt, Hunter St. Martin, Gracyn Sawchyn, Riese Gaber and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







