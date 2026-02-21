Ads Shot Down by Stars
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Reid Schaefer scored for the fourth consecutive game but it wasn't enough as the Admirals dropped a 5-2 decision to the Texas Stars on Friday night at historic Panther Arena.
The Admirals grabbed a 1-0 advantage when Schaefer scored his fourth goal in as many games just 2:19 into the contest. Matthew Wood reached for a loose puck in the slot but it was deflected up and Schaefer batted the puck out of mid-air past Texas netminder Arno Tiefensee.
Texas knotted the score at one later in the first period when Tommy Bergsland's shot from the top of the right circle went over the shoulder of a screened Magnus Chrona at the 8:56 mark.
Less than a minute after the Stars' Matthew Seminoff gave them a 2-1 advantage, Fedor Svehckov leveled the game at two with his second of the season. Just like the team's first goal, this one started with a Matthew Wood shot that was saved by Tiefensee. This time Svechkov was there to bury the rebound just over five minutes into the second.
The Stars regained the lead when Sean Chisholm finished off a 3-on-2 with 3:09 to go in the second period.
Milwaukee had a golden opportunity to level the score when Luke Krys was whistled for a four-minute penalty for high-sticking with 50 seconds to go in the second period. However, the Stars were able to kill it off and just 13 seconds after the penalty expired Cameron Hughes scored post-and-in for a 4-2 Texas advantage.
The Admirals wrap up the weekend by hosting the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
