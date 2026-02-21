Wranglers Clutch Shootout Win against Moose

Calgary took a 3-2 shootout victory over the Manitoba Moose at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, with Rory Kerins striking twice in regulation before Matvei Gridin sealed it in the shootout, backstopped by Arsenii Sergeev between the pipes with 25 saves and a perfect save percentage in the shootout.

It was a tight first period, and the Moose grabbed the early edge.

Ville Heinola found space and beat Sergeev to give the home team a 1-0 lead heading into the middle frame.

Manitoba extended their advantage in the second when David Gustafsson made it 2-0, but Calgary responded.

On the powerplay, Kerins delivered a one-timer off a feed from Sam Morton, wearing the 'A' in Dryden Hunt's absence, to cut the deficit in half.

The tally was Kerins' second on the man advantage this season.

The Wranglers kept pressing in the third and were rewarded late.

With traffic jamming up the crease, Daniil Miromanov funneled the puck to the doorstep where Kerins put it home, burying his second of the night to tie the game with just over four minutes remaining and force overtime.

The extra frame solved nothing despite chances at both ends, sending the contest to a shootout.

Gridin stepped up in round three and made no mistake, snapping home the decisive goal.

