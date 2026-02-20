Cleveland Monsters and University Hospitals Extend Partnership as Official Team Health Care Provider with Heightened Focus on Growth of Youth Hockey

CLEVELAND -  The Cleveland Monsters and University Hospitals have announced a multi-year partnership extending University Hospitals as the team's Official Health Care Partner  and evolving the  relationship  as  one of the most dynamic  player  health, community impact and marketing partnerships  in the American Hockey League .  The expanded partnership solidifies UH as the primary care facility for Monsters players, the team physician, orthopedic specialist and medical services provider for the club and gives back to the local youth hockey community through a variety of programming, support and instruction. The collaboration between the two long-time partners will introduce new programs like the Rink Refresh Initiative, through which local rinks can apply to receive up to $20,000 in facility renovations, and the Mini Monsters Scholarship Program, which will sponsor ten local hockey players' enrollment fees and equipment needs per year.

"For more than a decade and a half, the depth, strength and impact of our partnership with University Hospitals and the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Team has been felt throughout Northeast Ohio and across the AHL," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "We've been fortunate to work closely with numerous best-in-class UH medical professionals, specialists, and experts who have a passion for serving. From keeping our team on the ice healthy, assisting with hospital visits, collaborating on specialty theme nights, and helping grow the sport of hockey, our relationship runs deep. We are thrilled to enter this new era of our partnership with the UH team."

In addition to the hospital's continued involvement with Monsters Learn To Play Programs which introduce hockey to new youth players, and Tour with the Monsters, which brings Monsters practices to community rinks, the new Rink Refresh Initiative will be a recurring annual program through which any Northeast Ohio ice rink can apply for assistance for up to $20,000 of renovations. University Hospitals will also assist with as-needed medical upgrades for each selected rink. The application process is open now at clevelandmonsters.com/rinkrefresh with the inaugural winner announced at Fan Salute Day on Sunday, April 19. Rink renovations will be scheduled to take place later this summer.

In a continued effort to Grow the Game, the Monsters and UH also announced a Mini Monsters Scholarship Program with ten total scholarships available, five each for the Fall and Winter sessions of the Mini Monsters Learn to Play Program. Presented by University Hospitals, this program is designed to provide a simplified, introductory hockey development pathway for boys and girls ages 3  to 13  who are eager to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a fun and supportive environment. In addition to sponsoring players' involvement in Mini Monsters, the scholarships will include a full set of hockey equipment for each player. The application process is open now at clevelandmonsters.com/uhminimonsters with winners being notified two weeks prior to the start of each session.

"UH is honored to serve the healthcare needs of the Cleveland Monsters players, coaches and staff," said James Voos, MD., Chairman, Department of Orthopedic Surgery and the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at University Hospital s. "We are committed to reinforcing our position in the sports community as the Hometown team for athletes from pee wee to pro. We will continue to drive leading edge care to improve the lives of all athletes."

Since becoming the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Monsters in 2011, University Hospitals has provided a complete team of physician specialists covering every aspect of the team's health care needs. Behind the leadership of Jared Levin, MD, Lead Orthopedic Physician and Benjamin Boswell, DO, Lead Sports Physician, UH developed a trans-disciplinary sports medicine team that includes nearly all medical specialties. The unique concept of focusing a diverse team of physician specialists on the players' medical and training needs helps prepare them to compete at the highest level throughout an entire season, while building a strong foundation for long-term health.







