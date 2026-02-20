Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays; Bears Recall Bohlsen

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Zac Funk from Hershey to the team's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, Hershey has recalled forward Kaden Bohlsen from South Carolina.

Funk, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Bears this season, logging two assists. The 6', 200-pound winger was previously re-assigned to the Stingrays on Dec. 1 after missing the start of the season rehabbing a lower-body injury sustained during the 2024-25 campaign, and skated in eight games for the Stingrays, registering 10 points (5g, 5a).

In his injury-shortened 2024-25 season, Funk skated in 15 games with Hershey, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He also played in 11 games with South Carolina, tallying nine points (3g, 9a).

Bohlsen, 25, ranks sixth on the Stingrays in scoring this season with 25 points (17g, 8a) in 42 games. Bohlsen's 17 goals and three game-winning tallies are both tied for second on the club.

The 6'3", 200-pound forward turned pro with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, recording one assist in four games with Calgary.

Prior to turning pro, Bohlsen spent five seasons in the collegiate ranks with the University of Nebraska Omaha and Minnesota State University Mankato, amassing totals of 42 points (25g, 17a) in 113 games. In his final season he helped Minnesota State capture Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and conference titles and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in program history at the Division I level.

