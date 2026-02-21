Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Comets

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack lost 2-1 to the Utica Comets in front of 7,581 fans at PeoplesBank Arena on Friday night.

The Wolf Pack came out with some early push, testing Nico Daws. The Comets' netminder was perfect in the opening frame, however, making five saves on five shots.

Dylan Garand was equally impressive, making eleven saves to keep the game without a goal through 20 minutes.

Neither team was able to break the ice in the second period, but not for a lack of high quality chances.

Dylan Roobroeck had the Wolf Pack's best chance in the middle frame, but Daws made a stop on the second-year forward to keep it 0-0.

Later in the period, Garand turned in a highlight reel save. Angus Crookshank took a pass in the right-wing circle and fired a quick shot. Garand fully extended and made a glove save, robbing the veteran winger.

Ethan Edwards broke the ice for the visitors 10:05 into the third period. On a sequence of chaos in the Wolf Pack zone, Topias Vilen sent the puck to Edwards on the right-wing side. Edwards stepped into a drive that beat a screened Garand for his ninth goal of the season.

The goal marked the tenth straight game that the Wolf Pack have allowed the first goal.

2:25 later, Marc McLaghlin extended the lead to 2-0. While the sides played four-on-four, McLaughlin led a two-on-one into the Wolf Pack zone.

From the left-wing side, McLaughlin elected to shoot the puck. His shot snuck through the blocker of Garand at 12:30 for his third goal in as many games.

Juuso P?rssinen finally got the Wolf Pack on the board 17:26 into the third period. Travis Dermott fired a shot that Daws denied, but P?rssinen batted home the rebound for his second goal of the season.

The goal snapped a 161:58 scoreless drought for the Wolf Pack, their longest of the season.

The Wolf Pack pushed in the final minutes with the extra attacker but were unable to equalize as Daws slammed the door shut.

The loss marked the club's ninth in their last ten games (1-8-0-1).

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena tomorrow night when the Belleville Senators come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 7:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.