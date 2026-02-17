Wolf Pack Recall Forwards Zakary Karpa and Sullivan Mack from Loan

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forwards Zakary Karpa and Sullivan Mack from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Karpa, 23, has appeared in 33 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He has scored 17 points (7 g, 10 a).

The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He inked an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

Mack, 25, has scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 36 games this season as a rookie with the Bison. He currently sits fifth on the team in points and tied for fifth in assists.

The native of Anchorage, AK, has also appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Mack appeared in 106 games over four seasons with Cornell University. As a member of the Big Red, Mack recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).

