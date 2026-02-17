Statement from Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill on Suspension of David Goyette
Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward and Seattle Kraken prospect David Goyette has been suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the American Hockey League/Professional Hockey Players Association Performance Enhancing Substance Program.
Statement from Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill:
"Earlier today we were informed that David Goyette tested positive for a performance enhancing substance under the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program. We fully support the Performance Enhancing Substance Program and hope this was a learning experience for David."
Goyette has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 47 games this season. The 21-year-old will be barred from participating in games, practices, and other team related functions during his suspension. Goyette was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second-round (61st overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Goyette is eligible to return for the team's game on Saturday, April 10th at Ontario.
Both the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Seattle Kraken will have no further comment on this matter.
