Moose Launch 2026 Autism Acceptance Campaign

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Acceptance campaign, in support of St.Amant Foundation. The campaign is highlighted by the Autism Acceptance game, presented by Recycle Everywhere, on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre.

The 2026 edition of the campaign marks the 11th year the Moose and St.Amant Foundation have partnered for the initiative.

The Moose will again provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the Feb. 22 game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Acceptance game.

New this season, is a hockey-specific communication board, developed in partnership with St.Amant, including words and pictures tailored to a day at the hockey rink. Communication boards are a useful tool, allowing users to point at pictures while engaging with others. Words span from indicating needs like, "snack please", to common expressions including "go Moose go!".

Plush Mick E. Moose toys will be on sale for $20 at the next four Moose home games through March 8 (or until supplies last). Net proceeds from the plush Mick E. Moose sales will be donated to St.Amant Foundation.

Plush moose toy sales and additional fundraising efforts have raised nearly $150,000 for St.Amant during the past 10 campaigns. Those funds are essential in outfitting the Early Learning Classrooms with teaching resources.

Tickets for Manitoba Moose home games, including the Autism Acceptance game, presented by Recycle Everywhere, on Sunday, Feb. 22, are available now at moosehockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.