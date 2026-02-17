Moose Launch 2026 Autism Acceptance Campaign
Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Acceptance campaign, in support of St.Amant Foundation. The campaign is highlighted by the Autism Acceptance game, presented by Recycle Everywhere, on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre.
The 2026 edition of the campaign marks the 11th year the Moose and St.Amant Foundation have partnered for the initiative.
The Moose will again provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the Feb. 22 game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Acceptance game.
New this season, is a hockey-specific communication board, developed in partnership with St.Amant, including words and pictures tailored to a day at the hockey rink. Communication boards are a useful tool, allowing users to point at pictures while engaging with others. Words span from indicating needs like, "snack please", to common expressions including "go Moose go!".
Plush Mick E. Moose toys will be on sale for $20 at the next four Moose home games through March 8 (or until supplies last). Net proceeds from the plush Mick E. Moose sales will be donated to St.Amant Foundation.
Plush moose toy sales and additional fundraising efforts have raised nearly $150,000 for St.Amant during the past 10 campaigns. Those funds are essential in outfitting the Early Learning Classrooms with teaching resources.
Tickets for Manitoba Moose home games, including the Autism Acceptance game, presented by Recycle Everywhere, on Sunday, Feb. 22, are available now at moosehockey.com/tickets.
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026
- McLaughlin Strikes Again as Comets Come up Just Short in Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Islanders Outlast Comets for 2-1 Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Lunar New Year Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sheldon Dries, Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Launch 2026 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Bjarnason Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Earn Family Day Weekend Split at Home to Hershey - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Recall Forwards Zakary Karpa and Sullivan Mack from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Continue Busy Home Stretch - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 20 - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Celebrating the Life and Career of Scott Metcalfe February 27 against Laval - Rochester Americans
- Weekly Report: February 17 - Charlotte Checkers
- Sheldon Dries, Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Home for Two Games this Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Statement from Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill on Suspension of David Goyette - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins' Streak Snapped, Return to Atlantic Division Play with Three-Game Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs' Berezhnoy, Firebirds' Goyette Suspended 20 Games for Violating Terms of AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program - AHL
- New York Rangers Recall Brett Berard and Brendan Brisson from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coca-Cola Coliseum to Host Olympic Watch Party for Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game on February 19 - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Recall Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Signs NHL Contract with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.