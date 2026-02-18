Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Lunar New Year Knight
Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, February 17, plans for the team's Lunar New Year Knight, which will take place this Saturday. The Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Lucky building blocks giveaway. Lunar New Year Knight is presented by Lee's Discount Liquor.
The Silver Knights will be celebrating the Year of the Horse all evening. The Las Vegas Hung Ching Martial Arts and Lion Dance Team will be in attendance and performing a traditional Lion Dance during first intermission. The Lion Dance is performed to chase away evil spirits and bring luck to everyone. During the game, red envelopes will be dropped from the ceiling and include special food and beverage and ticket promotions.
The Silver Knights will wear Lunar New Year inspired jerseys during the game. Fans can sign up and bid on the jerseys by visiting LunarKnight.givesmart.com or by texting "LunarKnight" to 76278. The auction will open at 4:45 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. that same night.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including inflatables and yard games, and food and beverage will be available for purchase. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m.
