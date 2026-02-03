Tanner Laczynski Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson - The American Hockey League announced today, February 3, that Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski will represent the Pacific Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, at BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois.

Laczynski, 28, will attend the All -Star festivities in place of goaltender Carl Lindbom, who will be unavailable due to injury.

The Minooka, Illinois native leads the Silver Knights in goals (13), assists (23), and points (36) in 33 games played this season. He is tied for sixth league-wide with a plus-22 rating. Laczynski has points in nine of his last ten games for the Silver Knights, totaling five goals and 16 points in that span, and he registered the first five-point game in Silver Knights history on January 7 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Laczynski has also appeared in nine NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights this season, notching two assists.

"Tanner has been an integral part of the Silver Knights and the Golden Knights for the past two seasons," said Head Coach Ryan Craig. "He has been a leader for our team, both with his on-ice production and his work ethic, and we are very happy to see him recognized for it. It is an honor that is very much deserved."

This will be the second All-Star selection for Laczynski, and his first time attending the event. Laczynski was named an All-Star for the Silver Knights last season but was unable to attend due to injury.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, Laczynski has totaled 59 goals and 147 points in 167 career AHL games with the Silver Knights and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has logged three goals and seven points in 55 career NHL games with the Golden Knight and Flyers. He played four seasons of NCAA hockey for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he won a gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships with Team USA.

This season, Laczynski joins past Silver Knights All-Star participants Brayden Pachal (2022-23), who attended in place of injured defenseman Daniil Miromanov, and Grigori Denisenko (2023-24, 2024-25), who attended in place of injured Adam Cracknell in 2024 and Laczynski in 2025.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 10 (5:00 p.m. PT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the AHL All-Star Challenge on February 11 (5:00 p.m. PT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game.

