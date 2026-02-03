Wolf Pack F Brendan Brisson Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today changes to the rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. Hartford Wolf Pack forward Brendan Brisson has been selected to represent the club on the Atlantic Division's roster.

He replaces forward Gabe Perreault, who will no longer attend the festivities. This is Brisson's first AHL All-Star selection.

Brisson, 24, has scored 21 points (12 g, 9 a) in 42 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is currently second on the club in goals, fourth in points, and leads the team in power play goals with six. His six power play goals on the season are tied for eleventh most in the league.

The native of Los Angeles, CA, is in his second season as a member of the Wolf Pack. He appeared in 16 games with the team a season ago, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a).

He was acquired by the parent New York Rangers on Mar. 6, 2025, from the Vegas Golden Knights along with a third round pick in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.

Brisson has played in 24 career NHL games, all with the Golden Knights, scoring eight points (2 g, 6 a).

He was selected in the first round, 29th overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Brisson joins a lengthy list of Wolf Pack players to be selected to represent the team in the AHL All-Star Classic, including G Dylan Garand and F Alex Belzile (2024-25), F Brennan Othmann and D Mac Hollowell (2023-24), D Zac Jones (2022-23), G Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), D Ryan Graves (2015-16), F J.T. Miller (2012-13), F Artem Anisimov (2008-09), D Dan Girardi and F Ryan Callahan (2006-07), G Al Montoya (2005-06), D Fedor Tyutin (2003-04), F Derek Armstrong (1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01), and F Ken Gernander (1998-99, 1999-00).

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 11, at BMO Center in Rockford, IL.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by BMO will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 10. The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11.







American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.