Wranglers Look to Close out Road Trip with a Win

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Matchup

The Wranglers have arrived in Bakersfield looking to bounce back after a tough two-game set against San Jose on Jan. 30 and 31.

Currently ninth in the Pacific Division with 42 points, Calgary aims to close out its road trip on a high note.

The Wranglers blue-line will have a new look in today's matchup.

Jeremie Poirier was traded to the AHL's Texas Stars on Feb. 1, with Calgary acquiring defenceman Gavin White in return.

The 23-year-old Brockville, Ont. product was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft and has appeared in 23 games with Texas this season, recording three goals and five points.

White has scored in two of his last four games, helping the Stars earn seven of eight points over that stretch.

Up front, Sam Morton remains a key player to watch after scoring three goals in the Wranglers last two games against the Barracuda.

The Condors hold a 3-1-1-0 advantage in the season series.

In their most recent meeting, Bakersfield edged the Wranglers 1-0 in overtime on Jan. 18.

The Other Side

Bakersfield enters tonight's matchup fresh off a pair of wins against the Abbotsford Canucks, taking a 7-2 victory on Jan. 30 followed by a 3-2 win on Jan. 31.

Those results account for the Condors' only two wins in their last five games.

The Condors sit third in the Pacific Division with a 24-12-7 record and 55 points on the season.

Leading the charge is Seth Griffith, who tops the team with 43 points in 43 games and has recorded four points over his last six outings.

