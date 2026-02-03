Providence Bruins Recall Luke Cavallin from Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 3, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Luke Cavallin from the Maine Mariners.

Cavallin, 24, has won all three of his appearances with Providence this season, posting a 1.95 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound goaltender has skated in 23 ECHL games with the Mariners this season, recording a 2.47 goals against average and a .914 save percentage along with a 12-7-4 record. The goaltender has played in 15 career AHL games with Providence, Laval, and Toronto, posting a 2.68 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Greely, Ontario, native signed a one-year, entry level contract with Boston on July 1st, 2025.







