Tucson's Dmitri Simashev Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Dmitri Simashev has been selected as the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Simashev recorded 10 assists and 11 points in 10 games with Tucson last month.

Simashev notched an assist each in back-to-back games at Calgary on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, helping the Roadrunners to 5-2 and 4-0 victories. He had three assists in a 5-4 overtime win vs. Iowa on Jan. 10, and he scored the tying goal to give Tucson a point in a 4-3 OT loss to San Jose on Jan. 17. Simashev registered five assists in a three-game span to close out his month, including two helpers vs. San Diego on Jan. 21 and two more at Henderson on Jan. 25.

Simashev, who turns 21 on Wednesday, has tallied five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 20 games with the Roadrunners, along with one assist in 24 contests with the parent Utah Mammoth this season. The sixth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is making his North American debut in 2025-26 after winning a KHL championship with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl last season.







