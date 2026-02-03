Joe Hicketts Recalled by LA Kings, Kenny Connors Loaned to Ontario

The LA Kings announced today that have recalled defenseman Joe Hicketts from the Ontario Reign and loaned forward Kenny Connors to the Reign.

Hicketts, 27, has appeared in 41 games with the Reign posting 14 points (3G, 11A). He is in his third season with Ontario, second as Captain, having accumulated 61 points (7G, 54A) in 133 regular season games while tallying six points (1G, 5A) in 10 playoff games. He signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with LA on Mar. 20, 2025 running through the 2026-27 season.

The Kamloops, BC native has last skated in the NHL during the 2019-20 season suiting up in six games with the Detroit Red Wings recording two assists. Collectively, he appeared in 22 games with the Red Wings from 2018-20 recording five assists.

He has played parts of 10 seasons in the AHL splitting time with Ontario, Iowa, and Grand Rapids accumulating 256 points (41G, 215A) in 538 regular season games. He has also appeared in 41 AHL Calder Cup playoff games notching 18 points (2G, 16A) and helped the Grand Rapids Griffins the 2017 Calder Cup.

Connors, 22, was called up by the Kings on Jan. 26 but did not see any game action. With Ontario he is tied for 10th in the AHL among rookies with 24 points (9G, 15A) in 41 games while his plus-13 rating is tied for fifth. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Apr. 3, 2025 and was selected by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, fourth round, 103rd overall.

The Glen Mills, PA native played three seasons at UMass-Amherst from 2022-25 accumulating 77 points (26G, 51A) in 109 career games. He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and earned a Bronze Medal with Team USA at the 2023 U20 World Junior Championship.







