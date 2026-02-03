Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'New York Rangers Night' at Peoplesbank Arena this Saturday, February 7
Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be hosting their annual 'New York Rangers Night' this Saturday night, Feb. 7, when the club takes on the Providence Bruins at PeoplesBank Arena. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Rangers alumni will be in attendance signing autographs and taking photos with fans pregame. The autograph and photo session begins at 6:00 p.m. and will be located in the node behind section 107 on the concourse. Autograph signings and photos will last roughly 45 minutes.
Following that, the alumni in attendance will head to ice level and will partake in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game.
Alumni in attendance includes Nick Fotiu, Tom Laidlaw, Cristoval 'Boo' Nieves, and Neil Smith.
In addition to their time with the Rangers, both Fotiu and Nieves spent time with the Wolf Pack during their careers. Fotiu served as an Assistant Coach with the club for three seasons (2002-03 - 2004-05), while Nieves played part of five seasons (2015-16 - 2019-20) with the Wolf Pack.
'New York Rangers Night' alumni are presented by CTDOT.
In addition, the club will also be hosting it's annual 'One Bite Night' promotion on this night. This pizza tasting event will take place pregame from 5:45 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Participation in the pregame pizza tasting requires a special ticket, which can be purchased here. With the purchase of a 'One Bite' package, fans will also receive a ticket to the game that night. The Brownstone, DaCapo of Avon, and Randy's Wooster Street Pizza are part of the group of vendors that will be in attendance.
