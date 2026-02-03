Penguins Lean into Rivalry Week Before AHL All-Star Break
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-12-2-2) to take on Hershey twice and Lehigh Valley once
Weekly Rewind
Saturday, Jan. 31 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Syracuse 1
On Crosscheck Cancer Night, the Penguins delivered a feel-good win for their fans. Avery Hayes and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored in short order in the first period, and Matt Dumba tallied the emotional apex of the season so far in the second. When it appeared as if Syracuse was building momentum, Gabe Klassen shut it down with a shorthanded goal.
Sunday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS 6 at Lehigh Valley 2
Six different skaters lit the lamp as the Penguins continued their season-long dominance of the Phantoms. Aidan McDonough got things started, followed by Nolan Renwick midway through regulation. Boko Imama buried a breakaway early in the third period. Then, Hayes and Owen Pickering scored back-to-back power-play goals. Harvey-Pinard rounded out the afternoon's offense, while Dumba posted a pro-career high four assists.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Penguins and Bears renew their rivalry in the Black and Gold's final home game before the break. Gabe Klassen has scored four goals against Hershey this season, most on the Pens.
Friday, Feb. 6 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Penguins return to the site of their Sunday victory, aiming to improve upon their 5-0-0-1 record against the Phantoms. In fact, the Penguins are 21-3-3-3 (.800) in their last 30 regular-season matchups. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play is 37.5% against Lehigh Valley this season, as well.
Saturday, Feb. 7 - PENGUINS at Hershey
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey go head-to-head for the second time this week and for the eighth time this season. Since 2017, the Penguins are 6-1-0-0 (.857) in their last game before the All-Star Break.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boasts a +39 goal differential at five-on-five this season.
- On Monday, defenseman Matt Dumba was named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week after producing one goal and five assists for six points in two games.
- Over his last 13 games, Gabe Klassen has 13 points, including nine of his 12 goals on the season.
- Avery Hayes is on a five-game point streak (3G-2A), tied for the longest streak of his career.
- Finn Harding is tied for the best plus/minus rating among all AHL rookies (+18).
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 41 32 8 1 0 65 .793
2. PENGUINS 45 29 12 2 2 62 .689
3. Charlotte 42 25 14 3 0 53 .631
4. Hershey 42 20 15 5 2 47 .560
5. Lehigh Valley 43 21 18 2 2 46 .535
6. Bridgeport 42 19 19 2 2 42 .500
7. Springfield 43 16 21 4 2 38 .442
8. Hartford 43 16 22 4 1 37 .430
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Tristan Broz 36 14 14 28
Valtteri PuustinenX 35 7 19 26
Atley Calvert 44 9 16 25
Avery Hayes 30 12 10 22
Aidan McDonough 40 9 13 22
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Sergei Murashov* 22 16-5-0 2.12 .924 2
Joel Blomqvist 14 7-4-3 2.24 .920 1
Filip Larsson 9 3-2-1 3.51 .876 0
* = rookie
^ = recalled to Pittsburgh
X = no longer in organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 4 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 6 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 7 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Tue, Jan. 27 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Tue, Jan. 27 (D) David Breazeale Reassigned to WHL
Thu, Jan. 29 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Recalled to PIT
Thu, Jan. 29 (C) Brayden Edwards Recalled from WHL
Sun, Feb. 1 (LW) Tanner Howe Assigned from PIT
