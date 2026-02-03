Penguins Lean into Rivalry Week Before AHL All-Star Break

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-12-2-2) to take on Hershey twice and Lehigh Valley once

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Jan. 31 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Syracuse 1

On Crosscheck Cancer Night, the Penguins delivered a feel-good win for their fans. Avery Hayes and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored in short order in the first period, and Matt Dumba tallied the emotional apex of the season so far in the second. When it appeared as if Syracuse was building momentum, Gabe Klassen shut it down with a shorthanded goal.

Sunday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS 6 at Lehigh Valley 2

Six different skaters lit the lamp as the Penguins continued their season-long dominance of the Phantoms. Aidan McDonough got things started, followed by Nolan Renwick midway through regulation. Boko Imama buried a breakaway early in the third period. Then, Hayes and Owen Pickering scored back-to-back power-play goals. Harvey-Pinard rounded out the afternoon's offense, while Dumba posted a pro-career high four assists.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins and Bears renew their rivalry in the Black and Gold's final home game before the break. Gabe Klassen has scored four goals against Hershey this season, most on the Pens.

Friday, Feb. 6 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins return to the site of their Sunday victory, aiming to improve upon their 5-0-0-1 record against the Phantoms. In fact, the Penguins are 21-3-3-3 (.800) in their last 30 regular-season matchups. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play is 37.5% against Lehigh Valley this season, as well.

Saturday, Feb. 7 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey go head-to-head for the second time this week and for the eighth time this season. Since 2017, the Penguins are 6-1-0-0 (.857) in their last game before the All-Star Break.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boasts a +39 goal differential at five-on-five this season.

- On Monday, defenseman Matt Dumba was named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week after producing one goal and five assists for six points in two games.

- Over his last 13 games, Gabe Klassen has 13 points, including nine of his 12 goals on the season.

- Avery Hayes is on a five-game point streak (3G-2A), tied for the longest streak of his career.

- Finn Harding is tied for the best plus/minus rating among all AHL rookies (+18).

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 41 32 8 1 0 65 .793

2. PENGUINS 45 29 12 2 2 62 .689

3. Charlotte 42 25 14 3 0 53 .631

4. Hershey 42 20 15 5 2 47 .560

5. Lehigh Valley 43 21 18 2 2 46 .535

6. Bridgeport 42 19 19 2 2 42 .500

7. Springfield 43 16 21 4 2 38 .442

8. Hartford 43 16 22 4 1 37 .430

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 36 14 14 28

Valtteri PuustinenX 35 7 19 26

Atley Calvert 44 9 16 25

Avery Hayes 30 12 10 22

Aidan McDonough 40 9 13 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 22 16-5-0 2.12 .924 2

Joel Blomqvist 14 7-4-3 2.24 .920 1

Filip Larsson 9 3-2-1 3.51 .876 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 4 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 6 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 7 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Jan. 27 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Tue, Jan. 27 (D) David Breazeale Reassigned to WHL

Thu, Jan. 29 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Recalled to PIT

Thu, Jan. 29 (C) Brayden Edwards Recalled from WHL

Sun, Feb. 1 (LW) Tanner Howe Assigned from PIT







American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.