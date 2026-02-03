Brian Halonen Added to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League announced today that Brian Halonen has been selected to participate in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, scheduled for February 10th and 11th in Rockford, IL. Utica's Seamus Casey will be unable to participate.

Halonen was added to the North Division roster as part of a league-announced update on Thursday and will represent Utica at the AHL's annual midseason showcase. The 25-year-old forward earns his first career All-Star selection after a strong start to the 2025-26 season. Halonen has posted 14 goals and 4 assists on the year.

The native of Delano, Minnesota has been a consistent offensive presence for the Comets this season, leading the team in goals and ranking among Utica's top point producers.

Originally signed by the New Jersey Devils as a free agent in 2022, Halonen has continued to develop into a dependable AHL scorer. Last season, he recorded a career-high point total with Utica and has carried that momentum into the current campaign.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players at the All-Star Classic, with rosters selected by committees of AHL coaches. All 32 AHL teams will be represented by at least one player at the event.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place at 8 PM ET on Tuesday, February 10th, featuring seven skills events pitting the Eastern Conference divisions against the Western Conference divisions. The All-Star Challenge follows on Wednesday, February 11th at 8 PM ET, with a 3-on-3 round-robin tournament culminating in a championship game.

The Comets return home this Friday as they host Bridgeport at 7 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.