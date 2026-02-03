Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Five Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for five (5) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Cleveland on Jan. 31.

Hodgson will miss Belleville's games Wednesday (Feb. 4) at Rochester; Friday (Feb. 6) at Syracuse; Saturday (Feb. 7) vs. Syracuse; and Feb. 14 and Feb. 16 vs. Hershey.







