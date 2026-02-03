Dmitri Simashev Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month

TUCSON - The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has been named the Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Simashev, the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who turns 21 on Wednesday, leads Roadrunners rookies in scoring this season with 20 points (5g, 15a) in 20 games. He also ranks third among AHL rookie defensemen in both points and assists and is tied for third in goals.

He has also posted one assist in 24 NHL games with the Utah Mammoth this season.

The 6-foot-5, 201-pound blueliner recorded the second-most points among all AHL rookies and the third-most points among AHL defensemen in January, totaling 11 points (1g, 10a) in 10 games before being recalled by the Utah Mammoth from Jan. 27-29. His 1.00 points-per-game rate leads Tucson, leads all AHL rookie defensemen, and ranks tied for second among all AHL defensemen with at least 10 games played.

Since making his AHL debut on Dec. 3 vs. Bakersfield, Simashev is tied for the second-most points among all AHL defensemen.

Simashev capped his strong month with a three-game point streak from Jan. 21-25, recording five assists over that span. January was also highlighted by his selection to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO on Jan. 15.

The AHL All-Star Classic will take place Feb. 10-11 at the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs, in Rockford, Illinois.







