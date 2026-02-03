Dmitri Simashev Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month
Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has been named the Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month for January.
Simashev, the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who turns 21 on Wednesday, leads Roadrunners rookies in scoring this season with 20 points (5g, 15a) in 20 games. He also ranks third among AHL rookie defensemen in both points and assists and is tied for third in goals.
He has also posted one assist in 24 NHL games with the Utah Mammoth this season.
The 6-foot-5, 201-pound blueliner recorded the second-most points among all AHL rookies and the third-most points among AHL defensemen in January, totaling 11 points (1g, 10a) in 10 games before being recalled by the Utah Mammoth from Jan. 27-29. His 1.00 points-per-game rate leads Tucson, leads all AHL rookie defensemen, and ranks tied for second among all AHL defensemen with at least 10 games played.
Since making his AHL debut on Dec. 3 vs. Bakersfield, Simashev is tied for the second-most points among all AHL defensemen.
Simashev capped his strong month with a three-game point streak from Jan. 21-25, recording five assists over that span. January was also highlighted by his selection to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO on Jan. 15.
The AHL All-Star Classic will take place Feb. 10-11 at the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs, in Rockford, Illinois.
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Alex Kannok Leipert Signs One-Year Contract Extension - Grand Rapids Griffins
- DiPietro Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January - Providence Bruins
- Providence's Michael DiPietro Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - AHL
- Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Five Games - AHL
- Wranglers Look to Close out Road Trip with a Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Joe Hicketts Recalled by LA Kings, Kenny Connors Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual 'New York Rangers Night' at Peoplesbank Arena this Saturday, February 7 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dmitri Simashev Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tucson's Dmitri Simashev Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - AHL
- Penguins Lean into Rivalry Week Before AHL All-Star Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Continue Four-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Recall Luke Cavallin from Mariners - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Dmitri Simashev Named Upper Deck/AHL Rookie of the Month
- Two-Goal Lead Slips Away in 3-2 OT Loss to Eagles
- Roadrunners Fall to Eagles in Overtime, 3-2
- Early Goals Too Much to Overcome in 3-1 Loss to Colorado
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Colorado Eagles