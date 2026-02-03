DiPietro Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today that goaltender Michael DiPietro has been named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

DiPietro, 26, posted an 8-1-0 record in the month of January, with a 1.34 goals against average and a .949 save percentage. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender allowed no more than one goal in six of his nine games played, including a shutout win over Cleveland on Jan. 17.

The Windsor, Ontario native leads the AHL with a 1.67 goals against average and a .940 save percentage and is tied for the most wins (18) through his 23 starts this season.

"He [DiPietro] is so calm and is a student of the game," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "It just goes to show that a player like that gets better and better. He's a phenomenal part of our group, he's one of our leaders, and as good as he is in the net, he's an even better person. We know how valuable he is to our team."

DiPietro was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the AHL All-Star Classic, alongside playing captain Patrick Brown, defenseman Frederic Brunet and head coach Ryan Mougenel, to be held on February 10-11 at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois.







American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.