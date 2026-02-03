Ben Steeves Named to 2026 AHL-Star Classic
Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The American Hockey League announced today Checkers forward Ben Steeves will replace defenseman Tobias Bjornfot in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.
Steeves, 23, has registered 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 42 games this season with Charlotte. The Bedford, NH, native is tied for the club lead in goals with Wilmer Skoog and tied for first in points among Checkers players with fellow All-Star Jack Devine. Steeves is in the midst of his second full professional season in Charlotte. He led all Checkers rookies in points during the 2024-25 season with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 60 games.
Before joining the Checkers, Steeves played two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth, skating in 72 games and logging 62 points (45 goals, 17 assists). As a member of the Bulldogs, Steeves earned NCHC Second All-Star Team honors in 2023-24 and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2022-23.
The Florida Panthers recalled Bjornfot on January 4. The 24-year-old has appeared in nine games in the NHL this season, recording three points (two goals, one assist).
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, will take place in Rockford, IL, and includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11, and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.
