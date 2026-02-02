USA Night Ticket Package Available for February 7

Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Get a ticket and a USA Night themed t-shirt for just $55 total for our game on Saturday, Feb. 7!

The Checkers will also wear special jerseys for the game, presented by The Independence Fund, that will be available via an online auction that will end near the conclusion of the game. Proceeds from that auction will benefit The Independence Fund.

The game against the Grand Rapids Griffins begins at 6 p.m., with main doors to Bojangles Coliseum doors opening one hour prior. Access to the connector and merchandise store in the East Charlotte Room, which will have USA Hockey apparel and other themed merchandise for sale, will begin at 4:30.







American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

USA Night Ticket Package Available for February 7 - Charlotte Checkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.