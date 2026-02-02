Wranglers Defeated 7-2 in San Jose

Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary fell 7-2 to the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena Saturday night, with Sam Morton supplying both Wranglers goals in a tough night on the road.

The home team struck first when Braden Hache opened the scoring early, but Calgary had an answer.

Morton tied things up, burying a feed from Dryden Hunt from below the goal-line to snap the puck past Barracuda netminder Gabriel Carriere.

Momentum swung San Jose's way in the second.

Oliver Wahlstrom ignited the push before goals from Mattias Havelid and Anthony Vincent stretched the deficit to 4-2.

Calgary made a change between the pipes, with rookie Arsenii Sergeev replacing Ivan Prosvetov in an effort to settle things down.

Morton gave the Wranglers a spark late in the frame, notching his second of the night by finishing another sharp pass from behind the net, this time courtesy of Rory Kerins, to keep Calgary within striking distance heading into the third.

Any comeback hopes were slashed in the final period.

Egor Afanasyev restored San Jose's three-goal cushion before Cam Lund and Filip Bystedt added insurance markers to put the game out of reach.







American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.