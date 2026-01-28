Wranglers Edge Laval 6-3 on Monday Night

Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers skated to a 6-3 win at Scotiabank Saddledome Monday against North Division leaders, the Laval Rocket, with Zayne Parekh and Martin Frk scoring two each, while Nick Cicek and Dryden Hunt added singles.

Calgary set the tone early.

Cicek opened the scoring with a heads-up shot from the top of the zone after Rocket netminder Jacob Fowler was taken out by his own traffic, leaving plenty of daylight.

Frk earned the helper.

Parekh doubled the lead soon after, threading a low shot through bodies from the blue line that found its way past Fowler, with Hunt and Frk picking up the assists.

Frk then capped a dominant first period, unloading his trademark one-timer from the top of the zone off a feed from Hunt to make it 3-0.

The second period brought momentum swings.

Parekh struck again with a highlight-reel effort pushing the lead to four.

Laval responded with goals from Jared Davidson and Adam Engstrom, the latter on the powerplay, before Sean Farrell pulled the Rocket within one on an extended man advantage.

The Wranglers steadied themselves late in the frame, restoring a two-goal cushion when Hunt got his stick on a Rory Kerins point shot during a Calgary powerplay.

Protecting the lead in the third, Calgary locked things down defensively, and Frk sealed it with an empty-netter to finish the night with three points and send the Saddledome crowd home happy.

Dryden Hunt picked up the apple, notching himself a five point night.







