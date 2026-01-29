Monsters Take Down Griffins in 4-1 Victory

Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins (32-5-2-1) 4-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-14-5-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland's Corson Ceulemans opened the scoring at 10:05 with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta, but Grand Rapids' Eduards Tralmaks responded at 18:30 to make it 1-1 after the first frame. Stanislav Svozil added a tally at 19:58 in the second assisted by Dysin Mayo, putting the Monsters up 2-1 to close the period. Owen Sillinger started the third period capitalizing on the power play at 3:31 with helpers from Luca Marrelli and Del Bel Belluz to make the score 3-1. Roman Ahcan added an empty-net tally at 19:54 assisted by Jack Williams making it 4-1 Cleveland to end the game.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 19 shots for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 39 saves in defeat.

The Monsters return home to face the Belleville Senators on Friday, January 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 - - 4

GR 1 0 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 43 1/2 2/2 19 min / 4 inf

GR 20 0/2 1/2 9 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 19 1 14-9-3

GR Cossa L 39 3 18-3-2

Cleveland Record: 20-14-5-1, 5th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 32-5-2-1, 1st Central Division







