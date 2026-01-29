Monsters Take Down Griffins in 4-1 Victory
Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins (32-5-2-1) 4-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 20-14-5-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland's Corson Ceulemans opened the scoring at 10:05 with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta, but Grand Rapids' Eduards Tralmaks responded at 18:30 to make it 1-1 after the first frame. Stanislav Svozil added a tally at 19:58 in the second assisted by Dysin Mayo, putting the Monsters up 2-1 to close the period. Owen Sillinger started the third period capitalizing on the power play at 3:31 with helpers from Luca Marrelli and Del Bel Belluz to make the score 3-1. Roman Ahcan added an empty-net tally at 19:54 assisted by Jack Williams making it 4-1 Cleveland to end the game.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 19 shots for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 39 saves in defeat.
The Monsters return home to face the Belleville Senators on Friday, January 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 2 - - 4
GR 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 43 1/2 2/2 19 min / 4 inf
GR 20 0/2 1/2 9 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov W 19 1 14-9-3
GR Cossa L 39 3 18-3-2
Cleveland Record: 20-14-5-1, 5th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 32-5-2-1, 1st Central Division
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026
- Griffins Fall 4-1 to Cleveland in Second-Consecutive Regulation Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears' Fourth Line Powers Club to 3-1 Win over Americans - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Take Down Griffins in 4-1 Victory - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Throttle Hartford 7-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Lose 7-1 to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Recall D Case Mccarthy from Loan to ECHL Worcester - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 2016 Lake Erie Monsters Calder Cup Championship Alumni Return for Friday & Saturday's Games with Appearances - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Kolosov Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Points Streak Stretches to Eight as Sens Push Towards All-Star Break - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Edge Laval 6-3 on Monday Night - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Chubby's Birthday Party Is Sunday - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Take Down Griffins in 4-1 Victory
- 2016 Lake Erie Monsters Calder Cup Championship Alumni Return for Friday & Saturday's Games with Appearances
- Sawchenko Shines in Monsters 2-1 Win over Amerks
- Monsters Grab 7-6 Overtime Victory from Wolves
- Monsters Outshoot Wolves in 6-5 Overtime Loss