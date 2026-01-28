Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m.

(Rochester, NY) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they begin a three-game swing through the Empire State, playing their first of two games this week against the Rochester Americans.

Hershey Bears (18-14-5-2) at Rochester Americans (20-14-4-2)

Jan. 27, 2026 | 7:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena

Referees: Chad Ingalls (39), Matt Mannella (93)

Linesperson: T.J. Dockery (27), Tory Carissimo (54)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears visited Lehigh Valley last Saturday and initially jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Ilya Protas and David Gucciardi, but the Phantoms rattled off three straight goals in the second to go ahead 3-2. With 18 seconds remaining in regulation, Brett Leason knotted the score at 3-3 to force overtime, securing at least a point for the 10th consecutive game for the Bears, but Tucker Robertson scored the game-winner in extra time for Lehigh Valley. The Americans dropped a 2-1 decision that same night to Cleveland, as the Monsters clung to a 1-0 lead before Owen Sillenger added an empty-net goal at 18:19 put the game out of reach, with Olivier Nadeau spoiling Zach Sawchenko's shutout bid at 19:05.

VISITING THE FLOWER CITY:

The Bears lead their season series with the Rochester Americans with a 1-0-0-0 record after earning a 2-1 home victory over the Amerks on Nov. 9, extending the club's winning streak against Rochester to five games dating back to Dec. 29, 2023; the Bears also carry a two-game road winning streak at Blue Cross Arena in that same length of time. Hershey's 469 games against Rochester represents the highest total of games versus any active AHL club; the Bears own a lifetime record of 222-189-53-3-2 against the Americans.

WORKING OVERTIME:

While Hershey has only earned one win in its last seven games, the team has still managed to pick up a point in all seven contests by at least extending those games to overtime. Not only have the Bears already shattered their previous franchise record for consecutive games played past regulation (five games, Oct. 23-Nov. 5, 2021; 2-0-2-1), but per the American Hockey League's communications department, the Bears have now equaled a league record for the most consecutive overtime games played, a mark they now share with the 1936-37 Cleveland Falcons (Dec. 12-Jan. 2; 1-2-4) and the 2013-14 Iowa Wild (Jan. 22-Feb. 7; 3-0-2-2). Incidentally, the NHL record for consecutive games played past regulation is also seven, shared by the 2003-04 Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 29-March 12; 2-0-2-3) and 2008-09 Toronto Maple Leafs (Feb. 19-March 3; 4-0-1-2). The record for the most consecutive games decided past regulation in affiliated hockey is nine, a feat achieved by the 1997-98 Huntington Blizzard of the ECHL (Jan. 31-Feb. 20; 5-0-4)

HOMECOMING FOR SMITH:

Bears forward Dalton Smith previously skated with the Americans for four seasons from 2017-21, and tonight's game offers the first of two chances he'll have this week to make his return in an opposing uniform to the venue he once called home; the winger previously did not dress in what would have been his first opportunity to take the ice at Blue Cross Arena last season in Hershey's lone visit to Rochester on Nov. 22, 2024; at 31 games played already this season, the 33-year-old veteran has already surpassed his 30 games played with Hershey for all of the previous campaign. Smith logged 16 points (5g, 11a) and 321 penalty minutes in 157 games with Rochester, his longest tenure with any AHL club. His fight last Saturday against Lehigh Valley's Sawyer Boulton represented the 100th regular-season fighting major of his AHL career.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Ryan Hofer was re-assigned to the Bears from the South Carolina Stingrays by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday afternoon...Clay Stevenson is 3-0-3 in January with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage...Grant Cruikshank is tied for the league lead with three shorthanded goals...Ilya Protas (33 points) and Andrew Cristall (32 points) are second and third respectively in league rookie scoring...Louie Belpedio is tied for 11th in league scoring among defensemen...Hershey's road power play is seventh at 23.1% (9-for-39)...Hershey is tied for the league lead with seven shorthanded goals, all of which have been scored on home ice; the Bears and Americans are tied with Henderson and Colorado for the fewest shorthanded goals against, with one...The Bears are 14-4-4-2 when scoring first...Hershey will be wearing its 1938-inspired throwback jerseys for all three games this week.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Jan. 28, 1956 - The Bears thumped the Buffalo Bisons 12-4 in front of 6,742 at Hershey Sports Arena, with forward Gordon Wilson leading the way with eight points (4g, 4a) to set a club record for points in a single game and match a then-league record. Hershey scored six goals in the opening frame to build a 6-3 lead, and ultimately finished the night with five power-play goals on its way to victory.







