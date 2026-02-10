Stevenson Loaned to Bears, Bjorklund Recalled by Capitals

Published on February 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey and recalled netminder Garin Bjorklund. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Stevenson, 26, posted a 2-1-0 record in three games with the Capitals during his recall, owning a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He made 19 saves and recorded his first career NHL win versus Carolina on Jan. 31. He also defeated the Islanders on Feb. 2, making 29 saves and earning First Star honors.

With Hershey this season, Stevenson is 11-8-3 in 24 games, collecting a 2.57 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. In his last outing on Jan. 28 at Rochester, he stopped 27 shots and was named the First Star, giving him 56th career victory in net for Hershey in his AHL career, moving him past Philipp Grubauer and into a tie with Peter Budaj for 16th in wins by a goaltender in club history.

He has posted a record of 56-26-9 in 96 career AHL games with a 2.47 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and nine shutouts. He was part of Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup Championship team and shared the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award that year with Hunter Shepard as the league's goaltender tandem that allowed the fewest goals per game in the regular season (2.10).

Bjorklund, 23, has compiled a record of 4-5-3 with a 3.47 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage, and one shutout in 12 games played with Hershey this season. He has also appeared in seven games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.37 save percentage and a .929 save percentage.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native collected a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season. The goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Laval Rocket on Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Place Bell. Hershey returns home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for PA Lottery Night on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans 18-and-over in attendance will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of $5, 16 oz. Happy Hour select beer special on from doors until puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.