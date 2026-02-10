613 Country Game to Celebrate the Senators' Connection from the Bay of Quinte to Ottawa

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators will celebrate the shared identity and development pathway between the American Hockey League club and the National Hockey League's Ottawa Senators with the first-annual 613 Country Game presented by Once Upon A Child, recognizing the pride, progress, and people that define Senators hockey from the Bay of Quinte Region to the National Capital Region. The 613 Country Game will take place on Monday, February 16, 2026, when the Belleville Senators host the Hershey Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals) at CAA Arena, with a family-friendly puck drop at 3:00 p.m.

Senators' hockey has been a fixture in the Bay of Quinte for nine seasons, and Belleville continues to play a vital role in the Ottawa Senators' organization, serving as the primary development stop for players working toward the NHL. 613 Country Night highlights that journey - one that connects fans, players, and communities throughout the Senators' territory.

The '613' area code has become synonymous with Senators hockey, representing more than geography. It reflects a unified organization and fanbase that follows players as they develop in Belleville and earn opportunities in Ottawa.

Over the years, Belleville has helped prepare numerous players for the NHL, with graduates such as Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, Erik Brännström, Ridly Greig, and Tyler Kleven all spending time with the Belleville Senators before making their mark in Ottawa.

Nine current Belleville Sens have suited up for Ottawa this season, including Stephen Halliday and Xavier Bourgault, who each made their NHL debuts. The other current Belleville Sens who have also played for the NHL Senators this season include goaltenders Hunter Shepard and Leevi Merilainen, Mads Sogaard, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and forwards Olle Lycksell, Hayden Hodgson, and Arthur Kaliyev.

"Belleville and the Bay of Quinte Region have been an important part of the Senators organization for nearly a decade," said Belleville Senators Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Our 613 Country Game is a way to recognize that connection and celebrate the fans who take pride in watching players grow within our system."

As part of the afternoon's celebrations, fans will be able to meet up with Belly and other mascots, including Sparty from the Ottawa Senators, Sparky the Fire Dog, Bully from the Belleville Minor Hockey Association, Duke the dog from the Wellington Dukes, Rocky from the Quinte Skyhawks, and more!Ã¯Â»Â¿

Fans can also take advantage of some great 613 Country Game specials at CAA Arena concessions and Locker Room merchandise locations. Plus, a chance to win Senators tickets in-game, a post-game candy giveaway, and a post-game skate with the team! To register for the postgame skate, please click here.

Single-game tickets for the 613 Country Game against the Hershey Bears, presented by Once Upon A Child, and all remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.







