Belleville Returns from Road Trip to Earn a Well-Deserved All-Star Break

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators might be sitting just below the playoff cutline in the American Hockey League's North Division, but they've certainly earned a few days to unwind and rest up after finishing up a seven-game stretch away from CAA Arena, which included continuing their nine-day road trip from Cleveland, to Rochester, and Syracuse, before finishing with a home match-up against the Crunch, just before the break.

The Senators were able to outlast the Amerks last Wednesday, before falling to the Crunch in a pair of physical and sometimes heated matchups in Syracuse last Friday, and at CAA Arena the following night. Here's a recap of the action: Belleville is four points behind Rochester for the last playoff spot in the North, with 23 games to play after the AHL All-Star Classic hosted by the Rockford IceHogs this week.

Wednesday, February 4, 2026: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Rochester Americans - 1Ã¯Â»Â¿

The Belleville Senators travelled to Rochester to face the Americans in a tightly contested division matchup, skating away with a 3-1 victory. Lassi Thomson scored his 12th goal of the season midway through the second period for Belleville, and Rochester would tie the game shortly after. But Jan Jenik would deflect in his eighth goal of the season late in the third, and Keean Washkurak added his seventh of the campaign into an empty net. Leevi Merilainen stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

Friday, February 6, 2026: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Syracuse Crunch - 5

The Senators made a third visit of the season to Upstate Medical University arena in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, though they couldn't replicate the success they'd found in their first two trips. Despite the first two-goal game of the season for Carter Yakemchuk (his fifth and sixth tallies of the campaign), and the league-leading 29th goal of the season from Arthur Kaliyev, the Sens came up short in a physical, rivalry affair. Leevi Merilainen dressed again in net and made 22 saves on 26 shots in the defeat.

Recent Transactions

Feb.5/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.6/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.6/26: #34 Stephen Halliday (F) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb.7/26: #44 Djibril Toure (D) - ADD - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 49 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 28 G + 20 A

Goals: 29 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 27 (T-6th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 14 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +7

#16 Tyler Boucher

Penalty Minutes: 94 (9th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.01

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .908

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 6

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

The Senators are off for the AHL All-Star Break and return to the ice on Saturday, February 14, 2026 when they host the Hershey Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals) at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena. The Sens will face the Bears again on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. for the club's first-ever '613 Country Game' featuring a post-game skate with the players after the matchup.

If you need your AHL fix before the weekend, though, Sens forward Arthur Kaliyev will compete Tuesday, February 10, 2026 in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Wednesday, February 11, 2026 in the AHL All-Star Challenge, being hosted in Rockford, IL. Coverage of the AHL All-Star festivities can be seen both nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, on TSN.

