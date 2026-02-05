Senators Clamp Down Late, Top Americans 3-1 in Rochester

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators centre Garrett Pilon faces off with the Rochester Americans

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Rochester Americans) Belleville Senators centre Garrett Pilon faces off with the Rochester Americans(Belleville Senators, Credit: Rochester Americans)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators travelled to Rochester to face the Americans in a tightly contested division matchup, skating away with a 3-1 victory.

The opening period featured quality chances at both ends. Rochester generated some early looks, but Belleville finished the frame strong, carrying momentum into the intermission. The Senators outshot the Americans 8-7 and earned the lone power play of the period, though neither side was able to break the deadlock.

The second period saw both sides break their scoreless nights, starting with Belleville. A pass up on the blue line from Tyler Boucher to Jorian Donovan moved the puck over to Lassi Thomson, who picked the top-right corner to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. That edge was short-lived, however, as the Americans answered just over a minute later. A keep-in and pass by Trevor Kuntar to Nikita Novikov allowed him to walk in and feed Carson Meyer at the side of the net, knotting the game at 1-1.

The final twenty minutes saw the Senators take the lead with under six minutes to go. A faceoff win in the offensive zone had Donovan pass to Cam Crotty, whose shot was tipped in by Jan Jenik for the go-ahead tally and a 2-1 game. Belleville would add an empty-net goal after some great hustle from Oskar Pettersson to poke the puck ahead to Keean Washkurak, sealing a 3-1 final score.

The Senators will have to wait some time to wrap up this season series, as both will face off again on April 3rd back at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, with the puck coming down at 7:05 p.m.

Belleville will now travel to Syracuse to take on the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), beginning the first of a home-and-home on Friday and the final game of this road trip. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Fast Facts:

#4 Cam Crotty recorded one assist for his ninth point this season

#11 Jorian Donovan added two assists

#15 Olle Lycksell had four shots on net

#16 Tyler Boucher notched one assist

#24 Jan Jenik had one goal

#27 Keean Washkurak scored his seventh of the year

#32 Oskar Pettersson nabbed an assist and now has points in three straight games

#33 Lassi Thomson scored the first goal of the game

#35 Leevi Merilainen saved 21 of 22

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.