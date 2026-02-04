Chad Hillebrand Released from PTO
Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday released forward Chad Hillebrand from his professional tryout, returning him to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Hillebrand, a second-year pro, has appeared in 14 games with Grand Rapids this season, showing four points (2-2-4), 13 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. He collected his first goal as a Griffin during a two-point night (1-1-2) on Dec. 19 at Iowa and his four points tied his AHL career high. Hillebrand also has 13 points (7-6-13), six penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 22 games with Toledo this season. Last campaign, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native had four points (2-2-4) and 34 penalty minutes in 21 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Also in 2024-25, Hillebrand added four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes in nine outings with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to turning pro, the 27-year-old spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020-24 and amassed 52 points (17-35-52), 95 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating in 109 appearances. Hillebrand also logged two seasons in the USHL from 2018-20, showing 46 points (24-22-46), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 97 career outings.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Chad Hillebrand
(Nicolas Carrillo)
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Chad Hillebrand Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Angle Notches Goal and Assist in Griffins' Victory over Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Howard Puts 3-2 Overtime Win on Ice - Bakersfield Condors
- Ads Come up Short against Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Game Summary: Monsters Defeat Marlies 3-2 in Shootout - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.