Ads Come up Short against Griffins

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Fedor Svechkov and Zach L'Heureux scored goals for the Ads but it wasn't enough as they suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at historic Panther Arena.

The loss for the Admirals was just their sixth at home this season and their first time in eight weeknight games that they had fallen.

The Griffins picked up the lone goal of the first period as Ondrej Becher's shot at 5:35 beat Milwaukee netminder Magnus Chrona for 1-0 lead.

Grand Rapids scored three in a row to begin the second period with tallies coming from Eduards Tralmaks at 3:52, former Admiral Austin Watson at 5:24 and finally from Tyler Angle at 9:19 to give them a 4-0 cushion.

Svechkov finally got the Ads on the board when he scored his first of the season after he took an outlet pass from Isaac Ratcliffe and beat Sebastian Cossa five-hole with 24 seconds to go in the second. The goal snapped a 159:36 goalless drought against the Griffins.

Milwaukee lost any momentum from the Svechkov tally when the Griffins Sheldon Dries scored his 16th of the season with a power-play marker just 21 seconds into the third period.

L'Heureux picked up the Ads second goal of the game at 10:22 of the third when he intercepted a clearing attempt by the Griffins and fired a wrister that beat Cossa to the glove side for his 12th goal of the year.

The Admirals host Rockford on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena in their final game before the AHL All-Star break.







