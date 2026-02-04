Roadrunners Set for Road-Heavy February Schedule

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the top affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, kick off a road-heavy stretch with just two marquee home games at Tucson Arena scheduled for Saturday, February 21 and Sunday, February 22.

With 42 regular-season games completed, 20 of Tucson's final 30 contests will be played on the road, including seven of the team's nine games this month.

The Roadrunners enter February following their strongest month of the season, posting a 7-3-3-0 record in January. That mark was the third-best winning percentage (.6538) in the Pacific Division, trailing only the Bakersfield Condors (.7857) and Ontario Reign (.7692).

Tucson was particularly strong away from home, going 4-1-0-0 in five road games during the month and are 8-6-2-0 on the season in games out of the state of Arizona.

Tucson opens February with a five-game road trip while the city's annual Gem Show occupies the Tucson Convention Center through the first half of the month. The Roadrunners begin the trip against the Ontario Reign on Feb. 4 at Toyota Arena, followed by a pair of two-game sets against the Calgary Wranglers on Feb. 6-7 at the Scotiabank Saddledome and the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Feb. 13 and 15 at Acrisure Arena.

The All-Star Break falls in the month of February as well, with the game scheduled for Feb.10 in Rockford, Illinois. Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev will represent the Roadrunners at the annual game and is fresh off being named the AHL's top rookie in the month of January.

The Roadrunners return home to host the Ontario Reign for the first time at Tucson Arena this season on Feb. 21-22 before closing the month with the start of a six-game road trip from Feb. 25-March 7. That stretch includes the final two February games against the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 25 at Pechanga Arena and the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 28 at Tech CU Arena.

Despite having just one home weekend in February, the Roadrunners will make the most of it with a pair of fan-favorite theme nights, beginning with Youth Sports Night on Feb. 21, which includes a visit from everyone's favorite character, Bluey, and concluding with Dusty's Birthday Bash on Feb. 22.

FEBRUARY HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS

The two-game February home slate features great ticket value, food and beverage specials, giveaways and themed in-game experiences.

Saturday, February 21 - Youth Sports Night

The Roadrunners will celebrate youth athletes, local sports organizations, and aspiring future pros on Youth Sports Night. The first 1,500 kids (age 12 and under) in attendance will receive a Roadrunners youth jersey.

Promotions:

Secure your spot to visit Bluey with a pair of pre-game meet-and-greets (passes needed) and then two public meet-and-greets during the intermissions. To grab your pass for one of the two pre-game sessions, CLICK HERE.

Roadrunners Youth Jersey Giveaway (while supplies last, age 12 and under)

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)

Sunday, February 22 - Dusty's Birthday Bash

It's the Roadrunners' 10th Anniversary season in the Old Pueblo, and Dusty is turning 10. Fans are invited to celebrate with Dusty and his mascot friends throughout the game. A special ticket package for seats in Dusty's Party Nest is coming soon and will include snacks, beverages and a chance to meet and take photos with Dusty and his friends. The celebration continues postgame with a fan skate on the Tucson Arena ice alongside select Roadrunners players (limited skates available to the public based on a first-come, first-served basis - if you have your own, bring them!).

Promotions:

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Post-Game Fan Skate with Roadrunners players

Tickets for both February home games, as well as remaining 2025-26 home dates, are available at Ticketmaster.com.







