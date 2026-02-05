DiPietro, P-Bruins Fend off Islanders for Eighth Straight Win

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 36 shots to help the Providence Bruins fend off the Bridgeport Islanders 2-1 for their eighth straight victory on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Forward Riley Tufte opened the scoring in the first frame, while defenseman Christian Wolanin tallied on the power play in the middle frame.

How It Happened

Patrick Brown chipped a breakout pass up the middle of the ice to send Tufte on a breakaway, where his wrist shot beat the goaltender on the stick side to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 3:23 remaining in the first period.

While on the power play, Georgii Merkulov dropped the puck for Wolanin at the point, where he hammered a slap shot past the glove of the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 15:53 to play in the second frame. Matej Blumel was credited with a secondary assist.

Gleb Veremyev poked a loose puck in the crease across the goal line to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 7:42 left in the second period.

Stats

Tufte's tally was his team leading 19th goal of the season and 200th point in his AHL career.

DiPietro posted his 15th game allowing one goal or less this season.

He stopped 36 of 37 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 33-8-1-0.

Providence recorded its eighth straight win for its longest win streak of the season.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, February 6 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

