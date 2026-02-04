Monsters Game Summary: Monsters Defeat Marlies 3-2 in Shootout

Published on February 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies (22-15-4-3) 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-14-5-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Jacob Quillan notched the only tally of the opening frame at 18:55 to make it 1-0 Marlies to end the first. After a scoreless second period, Toronto's Luke Haymes added a goal at 3:18 in the third to put the Marlies up 2-0. Luca Del Bel Belluz capitalized on the power play at 7:58 with helpers from Luca Pinelli and Luca Marrelli to put Cleveland on the board. Zach Aston-Reese scored the equalizer at 13:58 with assists from Jordan Dumais and Caleb MacDonald to send the game to overtime with a score of 2-2. Following a scoreless overtime, Jack Williams grabbed the game-winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout, making the final score 3-2.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 22 shots for the win while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby made 31 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Laval Rocket on Friday, February 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 2 0 1 0

BEL 1 0 1 0 0 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

BEL 24 0/2 2/3 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Fedotov W 22 2 2-5 8-5-3

TOR Hildeby OT 31 2 3-5 2-2-3

Cleveland Record: 23-14-5-1, 2nd North Division

Toronto Record: 22-15-4-3, 3rd North Division







American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.