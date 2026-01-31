Monsters Top Senators with 6-5 Win

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators (19-19-7-0) 6-5 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-14-5-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Corson Ceulemans started the game with a goal at 2:54 assisted by Zach Aston-Reese and Hunter McKown, but Belleville's Jorian Donovan responded at 11:52 to tie the game. Jack Williams got on the board with a marker at 12:14 off feeds from Hudson Fasching and Luca Marrelli putting the Monsters ahead. Caleb MacDonald added a tally at 13:49 with helpers from James Malatesta and Mikael Pyyhtiä sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 3-1. Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Senators at 4:27 of the middle frame, but Justin Pearson notched a tally at 7:28 assisted by Ceulemans and Pyyhtiä. Owen Sillinger quickly added a marker at 8:29 assisted by Williams and Luca Del Bel Belluz, but the period came to an end with a goal from Belleville's Oskar Pettersson at 16:57 leaving Cleveland ahead 5-3. The third frame stayed busy with goals from Belleville's Olle Lycksell at 1:02, Brendan Gaunce at 9:59 with helpers from Luca Pinelli and Sillinger, and then Tyler Boucher at 13:11 for the Senators, but the Monsters held on for a final 6-5 win.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 23 shots for the win while Belleville's Leevi Meriläinen made 29 saves in defeat.

The Monsters host the Belleville Senators on Saturday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 2 1 - - 6

BEL 1 2 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/2 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

BEL 28 0/4 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 23 5 15-9-3

BEL Meriläinen L 29 6 4-2-0

Cleveland Record: 21-14-5-1, 5th North Division

Belleville Record: 19-19-7-0, 6th North Division







