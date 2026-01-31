Bojangles Game Preview: January 28 at Hartford (2)

January 30, 2026

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are wrapping up their three-game road trip on Wednesday night in Hartford, as Charlotte takes on the Wolf Pack for the second time this season.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 24-12-3-0 (3rd, Atlantic Division)

HFD - 16-19-4-1 (7th, Atlantic Division)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 18.1% / 84.9%

HFD - 17.1% / 80.3%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.44 GF/Game / 2.82 GA/Game

HFD - 2.70 GF/Game / 3.33 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

0-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

ROAD WARRIORS

Charlotte has been equally successful away from home in the 2025-26 season, posting 12 wins at Bojangles Coliseum and 12 on the road. They'll look to improve on their road record at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT, on Wednesday night.

The Checkers have posted seven wins in their last nine road games (7-2), including a perfect 2-0 record on their current trip, picking up victories in Lehigh Valley (January 23) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (January 24). They are currently tied for the third-most road wins in the Eastern Conference.

Wednesday's game marks the second game of the season series against Hartford, with the last meeting ending in a Wolf Pack 4-1 win on October 29 at PeoplesBank Arena.

INSTANT IMPACT

Jack Studnicka and Noah Gregor were both assigned to Charlotte from the NHL's Florida Panthers last week and have produced immediately in the Checkers lineup.

Gregor and Studnicka have recorded three points each (one goal, two assists) in two games this week with Charlotte. Gregor, who had not appeared in the AHL in four seasons, recorded two assists and a team-high seven shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Penguins.

Studnicka picked up a power-play goal and an assist on Saturday. The Windsor, ON, native played 18 games with the Panthers during his callup, making his first appearance with Charlotte since November 29 this past weekend. Gregor suited up in 24 contests with Florida this season before being assigned.

"The way both teams play, you have to skate and work hard," Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear said. "[Panthers head coach Paul Maurice] demands it of his group, and we demand it down here.

We've had great dialogue with those two since they've come down. I'm proud of them for not dipping their toes in and getting right after it. I'm also proud of our group for welcoming them in with open arms."

SHADES OF CHECKERS PAST?

The 2024-25 Charlotte Checkers were largely successful thanks to a top-10 offense, a top-10 defense and a top-5 penalty kill. This year's Checkers team currently embodies those identical traits, so it's easy to draw a resemblance to last year's squad 39 games into 2025-26.

Despite losing five of their top six point-producers from last season, Charlotte has remained a formidable foe in the Atlantic Division, utilizing offense from up and down the lineup while minimizing chances against.

"The comparison comes from how we play," Kinnear said. "I had a core group last season that built over time. We're going to continue to work and build towards that this year. It doesn't matter who comes in. We play a certain way that differs from a lot of teams, but that's the way we play.

Players have to jump into the lineup and contribute right away for us. We will continue to grow, and I'm sure we'll have bumps in the road to get through. But, this is the standard that we all live by, and we need them to meet that standard."

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Jack Devine - 11 points in last 7 games

Wilmer Skoog - 8 points in last 6 games

Nolan Foote - 18 points in last 17 games

Hartford

Trey Fix-Wolansky - 11 points in last 11 games

Derrick Pouliot - 3 points in last 3 games

Brendan Brisson - 5 points in last 4 games

THE INFO

Wednesday night's game - as well as every game this season - is available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

