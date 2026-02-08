Stick It to Cancer Presented by Hendrick Acura Is February 15

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers' annual Stick it to Cancer Night is Sunday, Feb. 15!

Join us as we welcome various cancer support groups, honor survivors and those affected by the disease and invite fans and players alike to let everyone know who they "skate for" with customizable signs.

The game against the Hartford Wolf Pack begins at 4 p.m., with the main doors to Bojangles Coliseum opening one hour prior. Access to the connector building containing the team's merchandise store and bar areas starts at 2:30.







