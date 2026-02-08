Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Roelens, 23, has played in seven games with the Crunch this season, tallying two assists, and 32 games with the Solar Bears, earning 11 goals and seven assists. He played in 35 games with the Crunch last season tallying six goals and two assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center also appeared in 16 contests with the Solar Bears recording one goal and two assists.

Prior to his professional career, Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

