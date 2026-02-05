Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a professional tryout contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.
Gillies, 32, has played in one game with the Crunch this season recording a 27-save win on Jan. 17 against Lehigh Valley. He has also played in 27 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL this season posting a 11-13-2 record with a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot-6, 223-pound netminder appeared in seven games with the Solar Bears, recording a 4-3-0 record, 2.49 goals-against average and .922 save percentage, and 12 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL recording a 3-7-2 record to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and .868 save percentage.
The Concord, New Hampshire native has played in 35 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2023 posting a 8-16-3 record, 3.39 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. He has also played in 185 career AHL games with the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, Utica Comets and Stockton Heat since 2015 earning a 79-71-22 record, 2.93 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.
Gillies was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026
- Mikulas Hovorka Recalled by Panthers - Charlotte Checkers
- Berard to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Calle Clang named to 2026 ahl All-Star Classic Presented By BMO - San Diego Gulls
- Gulls' Clang, Canucks' Berard Added to Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio to Carry Live AHL Action this Month - AHL
- Extensive TV Coverage on Tap for AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Extensive Coverage on Tap for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bjorklund Returns from Washington, Eisele Loaned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Force Overtime in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 15 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Forward Ryan McAllister - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins to Host Sensory & Support Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Ride Fast Start past Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Extend Win Streak to Four, Edge Firebirds 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Score Seven to Subdue Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Open Road Trip with 5-1 Loss to Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Nyman Scores Late, Ostman Makes 41 Saves in 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Sens Pull Away from Amerks in Third - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Erupt Again in Third to Edge Hershey, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Drop 4-1 Road Decision to Penguins - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO
- Syracuse Crunch Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 17
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Scott Sabourin from Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cooper Flinton to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears