Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Daniel Laatsch from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Laatsch was a seventh-round draft pick (215th overall) by Pittsburgh at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He has skated in 10 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year, and the 23-year-old rearguard posted three assists in that time.
Laatsch also appeared in eight games with Wheeling, where he notched five assists.
A native of Altoona, Wisconsin, Laatsch played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he picked up 26 points (6G-20A) in 126 career games. Laatsch signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 10, 2025.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
The Penguins' next home game isn't until after the AHL All-Star Break, a date with the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Feb. 14. The Valentine's Day clash is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
