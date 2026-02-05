NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio to Carry Live AHL Action this Month
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that several of its games will be televised on NHL Network and aired on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio during the NHL's upcoming Olympic break.
AHL on NHL Network
Fri., February 6 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI], 7 ET
Sat., February 7 - Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] at Henderson Silver Knights [VGK], 9 ET
Tue., February 10 - 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at Rockford, Ill., 8 ET
Wed., February 11 - 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge at Rockford, Ill., 8 ET
Sat., February 14 - Colorado Eagles [COL] at Chicago Wolves [CAR], 8 ET
Sun., February 15 - Syracuse Crunch [TB] at Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI], 3 ET
Fri., February 20 - Toronto Marlies [TOR] at Cleveland Monsters [CBJ], 7 ET
Sat., February 21 - Texas Stars [DAL] at Chicago Wolves [CAR], 8 ET
AHL on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio Channel 91
Fri., February 6 - Belleville Senators [OTT] at Syracuse Crunch [TB], 7 ET
Fri., February 13 - Texas Stars [DAL] at Grand Rapids Griffins [DET], 7 ET
Tue., February 17 - Utica Comets [NJ] at Bridgeport Islanders [NYI], 7 ET
Wed., February 18 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] at Springfield Thunderbirds [STL], 7 ET
Wed., February 18 - San Jose Barracuda [SJ] at San Diego Gulls [ANA], 10 ET
Fri., February 20 - Laval Rocket [MTL] at Rochester Americans [BUF], 7 ET
Sat., February 21 - San Diego Gulls [ANA] at Rockford IceHogs [CHI], 8 ET
Currently celebrating its 90th-anniversary season, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
