Extensive Coverage on Tap for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced that the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will be televised live to national audiences on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada, along with streaming coverage on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Produced by the Chicago Sports Network and also airing on CHSN, live broadcasts of the event from the BMO Center in Rockford, Ill., are set for Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 8 ET/7 CT for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 8 ET/7 CT for the AHL All-Star Challenge.

New York Islanders broadcaster and AHL alumnus Alan Fuehring (play-by-play) will be joined on the call by former Rockford IceHogs captain and current Hershey Bears analyst Garrett Mitchell (color commentary) along with IceHogs radio voice Dana Grey (rinkside).

AHL fans will be able to watch both nights' events, as well as the 2026 AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT, live on AHLTV on FloHockey or for free across FloHockey social channels on YouTube, Facebook and X. The ceremony will feature the induction of Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, and will celebrate the careers of All-Star Classic honorary captains Patrick Sharp and Kris Versteeg. FloHockey will also be on site to cover all the action from Rockford with original reporting focused on the athletes, key storylines and an extensive social media program.

And throughout the weekend, the American Hockey League will be taking fans behind the scenes on its social media platforms: Follow the AHL on Instagram (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/TheAHL), Bluesky (@theahl.com), Threads (@TheAHL) and X (@TheAHL), and use #AHLAllStar to be part of the conversation.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Lukas Dostal, Dalibor Dvorsky, Ryker Evans, Ethen Frank, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Devon Toews, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

