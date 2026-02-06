New York Rangers Assign Anton Blidh and Spencer Martin to Hartford Wolf Pack
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Anton Blidh and goaltender Spencer Martin to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Blidh, 30, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a). He's also skated in four games with the Rangers, recording one assist.
Blidh set career-high marks in goals (19), assists (17), points (36) and PIM (109) during the 2024-25 season in Hartford.
Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has appeared in 187 games and recorded 72 points (36 g, 36 a). He has skated in 89 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins, recording 13 points (4 g, 9 a).
Martin, 30, has appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 1-4-1. During that span, he has amassed a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average.
The native of Oakville, ON, has also appeared in six games with the Rangers, going 1-3-0 with a .864 save percentage and a 4.13 goals against average.
In his career, Martin has appeared in 72 NHL games with the Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Colorado Avalanche. He is 25-33-8 in his NHL career with a .881 save percentage, 3.60 goals against average, and one shutout.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
