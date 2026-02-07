New York Rangers Reassign G Callum Tung to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Tung, 22, has appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season as a rookie. He is 5-5-0 with a .857 save percentage and a 3.63 goals against average. In addition to his time in Hartford, Tung has played in eleven games with the Bison. In Bloomington, he is 5-4-2 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 goals against average.

The native of Port Moody, BC, appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season, posting a 1-1-0 record. He recorded his first career AHL victory on Apr. 12, 2025, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Tung signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Apr. 1, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Rangers, Tung appeared in 16 games with the University of Connecticut. He went 10-4-1 as a member of the Huskies.

