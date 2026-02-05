Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forwards Kyle Jackson and Zakary Karpa and defenseman Chris Ortiz to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Jackson, 23, has skated in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording one assist. He notched his first career AHL point on Jan. 30 in the club's game against the Bridgeport Islanders.
In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack this season, Jackson has recorded 30 points (11 g, 19 a) in 23 games with the Bison. He currently sits second on the Bison in points and leads the club in points-per-game this season. Jackson was named to the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game but did not participate as he was with the Wolf Pack.
The native of Ottawa, ON, was selected in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.
Karpa, 23, has skated in three games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring one goal. He recorded his first career AHL goal on Dec. 27, 2025, against the Islanders. The native of Greenwich, CT, has recorded eleven points (4 g, 7 a) in 27 games as a member of the Bison this season.
He was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. Karpa signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack during the 2025 offseason.
Ortiz, 25, has recorded one assist in 14 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He also skated in four games with the Bison, notching three helpers.
The native of Boisbriand, QC, skated in a career-high 24 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a season ago, scoring a career-high seven assists.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
