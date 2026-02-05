Penguins Sign Forward Ryan McAllister

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Ryan McAllister to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

McAllister boasts 72 games of AHL experience, all accrued as a member of the Charlotte Checkers. This season, McAllister produced two goals and five assists for seven points with the Checkers.

Across his AHL career, the 24-year-old from London, Ontario has 46 points (18G-28A).

Prior to tuning pro, McAllister played one season of college hockey at Western Michigan University. He was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after leading the conference with 36 assists and 49 points as a freshman.

He also was a league MVP and playoff MVP during an AJHL Championship-winning season with Brooks Bandits in 2021-22. McAllister led the league with 82 assists and 139 points in 60 games. He also placed second overall with 57 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins' next home game isn't until after the AHL All-Star Break, a date with the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Feb. 14. The Valentine's Day clash is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

