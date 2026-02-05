Barracuda Extend Win Streak to Four, Edge Firebirds 2-1

San Jose Barracuda right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (right)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (25-13-1-2) earned a 2-1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (23-15-5-0) on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, their first win versus their Pacific Division rival in four attempts. The Barracuda have now won five in a row at home.

After a scoreless opening period, San Jose broke through in the second when Jimmy Huntington (8) swung the puck to the net and it went off a defending Firebird and in. Just 2:42 later, Jack Thompson (3) doubled the lead, scoring from the point during a delayed penalty.

The Firebirds pressed late, pulling their goaltender for an extra attacker, and finally got on the board when Jani Nyman (9) scored with 1:18 remaining in regulation. Coachella Valley continued to push, but Laurent Brossoit shut the door the rest of the way, stopping 37 of 38 shots.

Victor Östman made 41 saves in goal for the Firebirds in loss.

The Barracuda hit the road on Friday and Saturday in Abbotsford against the Canucks, before returning toTech CU Arena on Feb. 14 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

